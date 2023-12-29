News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk landmark's festive illumination helped to highlight the good work of NSPCC and Childline

The world famous Falkirk Wheel was one of the Scottish landmarks to be lit up in a shade of green on the longest night of the year in support of the NSPCC and its Childline counselling service.
By James Trimble
Published 29th Dec 2023, 13:46 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 13:46 GMT
As well as the Wheel – located in the Tamfourhill area – Glasgow Science Centre, Glasgow Botanic Gardens and Edinburgh’s Camea Obsura turned green on Friday,

December 22 as a reminder Childline offers a beacon of light to young people.

Caroline Renton, NPSCC Scotland fundraising manager, said: “Our Childline service was expecting a child to contact them every 45 seconds this Christmas. For

The Falkirk Wheel turned green this festive season to highlight the vital work of Childline (Picture: Martin Shields)The Falkirk Wheel turned green this festive season to highlight the vital work of Childline (Picture: Martin Shields)
The Falkirk Wheel turned green this festive season to highlight the vital work of Childline (Picture: Martin Shields)

children facing abuse, the winter nights are dark, long and lonely, and we want all children to know that Childline is here for them, even on the darkest nights.“

Childline counsellors are on hand around the clock to talk to young people throughout the festive period.

Visit the website for more information.

