Falkirk landmark's festive illumination helped to highlight the good work of NSPCC and Childline
As well as the Wheel – located in the Tamfourhill area – Glasgow Science Centre, Glasgow Botanic Gardens and Edinburgh’s Camea Obsura turned green on Friday,
December 22 as a reminder Childline offers a beacon of light to young people.
Caroline Renton, NPSCC Scotland fundraising manager, said: “Our Childline service was expecting a child to contact them every 45 seconds this Christmas. For
children facing abuse, the winter nights are dark, long and lonely, and we want all children to know that Childline is here for them, even on the darkest nights.“
Childline counsellors are on hand around the clock to talk to young people throughout the festive period.
