Falkirk landlord praises housing officers 'positive interactions' with tenants

A group of tenants in Williamson Street highlighted how the communal space is being used – arts and crafts, meetings with takeaways, and getting together for a

“blether” are just some of the activities the common space is being used for.

They also mentioned using the space had allowed many new friendships between tenants to form.

Link Housing board members and scrutiny panel members toured the firm's housing stock to hear from housing officers and tenants (Picture: Submitted)

Another tenant, a young mum with three children, said Link and her housing officer had made a real difference in their lives, and they really loved their home in

Whyteside Rise, Polmont.

The visit also took in the Corbiehall building in Bo’ness, which came to Link as part of the Weslo transfer of engagements.

Board members and scrutiny panel members praised the housing officers’ knowledge of the housing stock and their positive interactions with tenants.

Paula Pyke, Link Housing Board chairperson, said: “I was thoroughly impressed by the housing officers’ knowledge of the homes Link is responsible for managing. We

got a real insight into the history of each development we visited, and how popular they are with tenants looking to move to the area.

“Tenants also raised issues with housing officers during the visit – you got a real sense the tenants’ concerns were being taken seriously and staff were there to help.

"We thoroughly enjoyed visiting the Link Housing stock in Falkirk, and there was plenty of information and insight that will assist the Board in making effective