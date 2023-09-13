Chloe Ashe, from Polmont, is one of the finalists for Miss Scotland 2023. (Pic: Andy Barr)

Chloe Ashe, 19, from Polmont and Eilidh Blyth, 18, from Falkirk, are among 12 young women from across the country in the running to claim the title at the prestigious event to be held at the end of this month.

And Chloe can’t wait until the final.

She said: “It’s so exciting. It’s something I’d wanted to do for a couple of years.

"Last year I thought I was a bit too young for it, but I’ve now got a lot more experience dealing with people and modelling, so this year I thought I’d nothing to lose.”

Chloe is a second year student at Edinburgh University studying sociology with social policy and it’s her interest in the subject which has been one of her drives for taking part in Miss Scotland.

She said: “It’s a very interesting subject and it’s a big reason why I decided to put in for this.

"It is such a good platform to show that women can be taken seriously in parliament. I want to use it to make a difference by getting myself out there and getting involved in the politics side of things.

“Every year there are so many girls that enter with a dedicated purpose or charity, but it’s never something I’ve done.

"I’d like to use the platform it provides to make a difference in political spheres.

“We’ve just lost our female First Minister, now more than ever we need to have a real prominence of women in parliament. This could really provide that platform.”

When she’s not at uni, Chloe works part time at Bob and Bert’s on Falkirk High Street and it was while she was there she found out she’d reached the finals.

The former Grangemouth High and St Margaret’s Primary pupil said: “I got the phone call at my work. I was buzzing, I couldn’t believe it.”​

She has the support of her family, including dad Kevin and mum Alison, and her friends.

She continued: “They were all thrilled. I had told my close family but a lot of people I didn’t tell and they found out when I put it on social media.

"Everyone has been very supportive and I’m grateful that I’ve got that support.”

Fellow finalist Eilidh Blyth said in a post on social media she couldn’t believe she’d got this far and that she felt “blessed” to have got to this stage of the competition.

She said she’d entered not only to represent her country but also to uplift the mental health community.

The final is set to take place on September 29 and the excitement is already building.

Chloe added said: “ I’m not entirely sure what they have got planned for us but I’m excited. Between now and then we’ll have challenges to complete. I’m a bit nervous to find out what I’m going to be doing, but I’m excited to see what opportunities and doors this journey opens up.