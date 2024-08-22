Falkirk lad among new apprentices set to join ExxonMobil's Fife Ethylene Plant site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Falkirk man is set to start a new career this month after successfully securing an apprenticeship with ExxonMobil.

Caleb Meikle is one of three new apprentices to have been recruited to join the Fife Ethylene Plant’s apprenticeship programme this year.

His training will last four years and will lead to an HNC, SVQ Level III and a Modern Apprenticeship.

Caleb is joining the team as an Apprentice Instrument Technician. The other apprentices starting this year are Rhys Davidson from Glenrothes and Finlay Sutherland from Levenmouth.

Caleb Meikle (centre) with from left, Toby Hamblin, Plant Manager; fellow apprentices Finlay Sutherland and Rhys Davidson; and Kyle Aldridge, FEP Maintenance Manager. (Pic: submitted)

The trio will initially undertake their training at Forth Valley College on a full-time basis for a year, followed by a further two years of day release mixed with on-site working before a final year at the ExxonMobil plant.

The apprenticeship scheme, which started upon the opening of FEP in 1985, has seen over 200 apprentices graduate from the programme, with over a third continuing to work at the plant today.

The new recruits were welcomed to the plant last week by Plant Manager, Toby Hamblin and Maintenance Manager, Kyle Aldridge.

Toby Hamblin, plant manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Finlay, Rhys and Caleb as our new apprentices as they start their new careers with ExxonMobil.

“At Fife Ethylene Plant we look to recruit the best and brightest and invest in their futures. Many of our team continue to work for us after they complete their training, which is a testament to the commitment and competence we see in our workforce.

“I look forward to seeing our newest recruits around the site once they have completed their initial spell at college.”