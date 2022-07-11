Falkirk kindness: Charity football match will raise cash for project set up in memory of Grangemouth man

The event is being organised by Jimmy Donald who lost a friend Tony Rice four years ago after he committed suicide.

Organised for Sunday, July 30, the fundraiser takes place at Little Kerse grounds, near Polmont, with the kick off at noon.

Money raised will go to two initiatives set up by grieving families after they lost their sons who had mental health issues.

The charity match takes place at Little Kerse later this month

The Michael Sharpe Project was launched last summer in memory of the Grangemouth man who tragically died, aged only 22, in March 2021.

The event is also supporting the work of Tony’s Safe Place, a Cumbernauld charity which provides group sessions for those who are struggling with mental health issues.

Jimmy said: “Tony was a friend of mine and Michael was the friend of a friend.

"The reason I’m raising money for these two charities is that mental health is close to everyone’s hearts and we need to raise awareness of it to let people know it’s okay to talk about it. Also that there are places and people who they can talk to in their moments of despair.”

Jimmy has called his event Give Mental Health a Yellow Card.

It will be 11-a-side teams and several have already signed up. Anyone who wants to take part can call Jimmy on 07398895958.