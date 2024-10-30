Falkirk Kelpies' birthday bash event now in running for national award

This year's largest event at The Helix Park has been shortlisted for a national award which recognises the best council events team in the UK.

Falkirk Council’s Kelpies 10 event, which took place in April to mark the tenth anniversary of the Kelpies sculptures, has been shortlisted for the Best Events Team – Council award at the 2024 National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) Awards.

The awards, held annually, recognise excellence in the UK events industry across various categories, from council and corporate events teams to individual contributions, safety practices, and sustainable initiatives.

The Kelpies 10 event featured a mix of activities, including street theatre, traditional storytelling, pipe band performances, and a showcase of Clydesdale horses, which inspired sculptor Andy Scott's original design.

An evening concert was also held with live performances from Scottish artists such as Callum Beattie and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, accompanied by a fire show from Pyroceltica.