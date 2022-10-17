Their success in the the choral unison open under 19 and choral puirt-à-beul open under 19 categories, included lifting the Queen Elizabeth Coronation (1937) Trophy, and the Martin Wilson (North Berwick) Trophy.

Conductor Mary Maclean, who has been with the choir for 33 years and was delighted at their triumph after all the difficulties of the pandemic.

The 11-strong choir dedicated their performances to Gaelic tutor Mary Ann Brown, who died in 2020, and who had championed the language across the central belt.

Mary Ann Brown pictured with the choir in 2019

Mrs Brown was convenor of Cumbernauld Gaelic Choir, the Stirling provincial mod, and worked throughout the area to promote Gaelic language and culture.

Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir was formed over six decades ago and Mrs Maclean, who is originally from Uist, was a former gold medalist in 1969.

The Royal National Mòd 2022, organised by An Comunn Gàidhealachn, continues in Perth this week after returning to the city for the first time in 18 years.