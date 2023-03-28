Falkirk jobs fair has dozens of new roles and careers in social care up for grabs

The #TeamFalkirk Recruitment Fair, hosted by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, takes place from 10.30am to 2pm on Thursday, April 6 in Falkirk Trinity Church, in Manse Place.

Job opportunities on offer include vacancies in care homes, home care services, day care support, re-ablement, mental health, and social care.

Employers offering a range of opportunities on the day will include Falkirk Council, NHS Forth Valley, Thistle Care, Kingdom Support, Key Support, Nightingale, Cluaran Healthcare, and more.

The jobs fair will take place at Falkirk Trinity Church

In addition, advice will be available on the day from Falkirk Council’s Employment and Training Unit, who can help local people find a job or training opportunities to

progress their careers.

Sarah McInnes, joined Falkirk Council as a Social Care Officer last year. She believes those exploring a career change should consider a role in care.

She said: “Working in social care is extremely rewarding – I’ve always enjoyed helping people and get satisfaction knowing that I’m doing a very worthwhile role. Having worked for another local care provider before joining Falkirk Council, I’ve seen how the profession can be a flexible career option while raising a family.

"There are plenty of opportunities for progression and learning new skills – and all you need to get started is a caring attitude. I’d encourage anyone starting out or

considering a career change to discuss this with the teams on the day – you may even walk away with an interview or a job offer on the day.”

Those interested in starting a new career are encouraged to attend to learn about the various routes available into the sector. For many care roles, job seekers may not need qualifications or experience to get started.

Some employers, including Falkirk Council, are offering to fund a qualification in health and social care – SVQ Level 2 – as part of their job offer. The skills and

knowledge gained from such a qualification can help people gain entry to a range of professions including occupational therapy, social work, nursing, and