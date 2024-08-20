Falkirk job seekers urged to check out news that superstore is looking to recruit 160 staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is looking to hire 162 people to work in its distribution centre between now and the end of the year.

The recruitment push for the Bathgate-based facility is part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion, with roles available including managerial positions, as well as warehouse selectors and drivers.

Kelly Stokes, Aldi UK recruitment director, said: “As we continue to attract new customers, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues to join our distribution centres across the country.”

