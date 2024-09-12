Falkirk job seekers pick up forklift skills as DWP looks ahead to Christmas working
A recruitment event took place at Falkirk Jobcentre in August where 12 local employers from the care, warehousing, retail and customer service sector were able to fill roles with suitable job seekers.
A DWP spokesperson said: “We are now working in partnership with Falkirk Delivers to support a Christmas recruitment event being held in the Howgate Centre on Wednesday, September 25.
"This follows 11 job seekers starting a warehousing and forklift training course on Monday, September 9, which aimed to get the trainees upskilled, achieve certification and move into work.
"We also continue to invite employers onsite to meet with suitable candidates to assist and fill their roles.”
According to the DWP, the latest employment statistics continue to show the great work being done by work coaches across all its Forth Valley jobcentres.
The 18 to 24 age group has enjoyed particular success, showing a reduction across all sites, with Falkirk having the highest percentage – six per cent – of young people moving into work.
“Jobseekers looking to move forward in their career will find the inspiration and support they need at their local jobcentre. Developing a relationship with their work coaches can prove extremely beneficial to set them on the right path, taking into account their personal circumstances.
“Underpinning this our specialist employer partnership teams are working with businesses to identify, help fill their vacancies and put them in contact with suitable candidates.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.