Falkirk job centres hold 'Midlife MOT' event to help clients age 50 and over

DWP statistics show more than eight per cent of Falkirk clients in the 50 plus age range have returned to work in recent weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These welcome figures have been helped along by a special “Midlife MOT” event for Falkirk and Grangemouth 50 plus job seekers organised in partnership with The Salvation Army earlier this month.

Those attending were provided with information on work, health and pensions and, after this session, each job seeker had the opportunity to meet with an employer promoting vacancies in the local area or a training provider able to help them take a step closer to employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Falkirk DWP spokesperson said: “It’s been a busy, positive year at our job centres with everyone working hard to help job seekers and employers. We’ve built new partnerships with businesses, some recruiting in our office, and a great example of this is through the work we are doing to support the Care Sector and in particular our close working relationship with NHS Forth Valley.

Job centres have helped more over 50s find employment in the last month in the Falkirk area (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

"We’ve also increased the number of online and in person jobs fairs, including the very popular specialist events for the 50 Plus and young people. Looking to the new

year we have vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care.

"We’ll also be looking to expand our services to open up the possibility of guiding parents and people with a health condition into fulfilling employment. Importantly job