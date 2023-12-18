Falkirk job centres hold 'Midlife MOT' event to help clients age 50 and over
These welcome figures have been helped along by a special “Midlife MOT” event for Falkirk and Grangemouth 50 plus job seekers organised in partnership with The Salvation Army earlier this month.
Those attending were provided with information on work, health and pensions and, after this session, each job seeker had the opportunity to meet with an employer promoting vacancies in the local area or a training provider able to help them take a step closer to employment.
A Falkirk DWP spokesperson said: “It’s been a busy, positive year at our job centres with everyone working hard to help job seekers and employers. We’ve built new partnerships with businesses, some recruiting in our office, and a great example of this is through the work we are doing to support the Care Sector and in particular our close working relationship with NHS Forth Valley.
"We’ve also increased the number of online and in person jobs fairs, including the very popular specialist events for the 50 Plus and young people. Looking to the new
year we have vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care.
"We’ll also be looking to expand our services to open up the possibility of guiding parents and people with a health condition into fulfilling employment. Importantly job
seeking parents on Universal Credit, can get extra financial help through increased childcare payments.”