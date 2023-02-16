Falkirk job centres focus on over 50s and those re-entering the workplace
Job centre staff across the Falkirk area have been endeavouring to find employment for people of all ages and backgrounds but the recent focus has been on over 50s and those who have been ill and are looking to re-enter the world of work.
A DWP spokesperson said: “Across our job centres, work coaches provide every jobseeker with tailored support, helping to build confidence and develop new skills – breaking down the barriers for those re-entering the workforce.
"The focus being for people over 50 or those who have been out of work due to ill health. For work coaches it’s really inspiring to see how the help they give to
individual job seekers makes a positive difference to their life.”
In the Faklirk area, job centres have been working with a number of employers, including B&M, which is looking to recruit sales assistants, and Robertson Construction, which is looking to fill a variety of apprentice positions.