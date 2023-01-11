Falkirk is literally rolling in cash machines compared to the rest of the UK

The figures, compiled from House of Commons data by online trading platform CMC Markets, state Falkirk has 38 ATMs per 10,000 residents – the highest rate of ATM per person in the UK – coming ahead of Cities of London and Westminster.

By comparison, Stirling only has 11 ATMs per 10,000 residents and the closest rate to Falkirk is Glasgow Central, with 23 ATMs per 10,000 residents.

The study was carried out to look at the areas of the UK which were moving to a cashless transaction system.

West Dunbartonshire has seen the smallest shift across Scotland, with a 4.1 per cent reduction in ATMs between 2018 and 2022, while Aberdeen South has seen the biggest shift, with a 36 per cent reduction and Scotland as a whole had an average rate of ATM closures of 18.3 per cent over the same period.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers were reminded that using digital payment options over cash would allow them to pay for goods and services in a safer manner. Many found this to be more convenient than withdrawing cash, and it appears to have only accelerated the already existing shift towards digital banking.

