Falkirk is home to dozens of refugees who have fled war or persecution

The Government has launched a new sponsorship scheme, which will let ordinary people, charities and businesses provide a safe space for Ukrainians who do not have family ties in the UK.

Home Office data shows Falkirk communities have already welcomed 61 refugees as part of other resettlement schemes since 2014, including five who arrived last year.

A child greets from the window of a bus after crossing the Ukrainian border with Poland at the Medyka border crossing. (Pic: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The figures show they were all accommodated via the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, which was established in 2014 to provide sanctuary to Syrian refugees.

After resettling more than 20,000 refugees in local authority areas across the country, the VPRS was replaced in February 2021 by the UK Resettlement Scheme, which has yet to place anyone in Falkirk.

A Home Office spokeswoman said the Government had a "proud history" of supporting people in need and protecting the most vulnerable.

Around 54,700 asylum seekers across the UK were receiving Section 95 support at the end of last year, but none were recorded in Falkirk.

The data shows disparities around the placement of people within local authority areas, with asylum seekers representing fewer than one in every 100,000 people in Falkirk, compared to 705 in every 100,000 in Glasgow.

A Government spokeswoman said: “Our new plan for immigration will fix the broken asylum system, making it fair to those who need our help and firm on those who abuse our hospitality.”

