Falkirk incusion: Keynotes choir bringing joy to the district

The Keynotes are sharing the joy of singing with care homes across the district and have other concerts planned.

Charity Key set up the group in March and most of those involved are adults with learning disabilities.

The organisers successfully applied for funding from the Scottish Government, administered locally by CVS Falkirk, which aims to promote recovery following the pandemic and has a particular focus on adult mental wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keynotes choir in Falkirk

Group members opportunities for community participation and engagement were severely limited during the pandemic and the restrictions placed upon social activities.

A Key spokesperson said: “Now using the power of music, and with the support of a skilled facilitator, The Keynotes have brought people together again and in the process are building confidence, tackling loneliness, and nurturing friendships, old and new alike.”

The group has been rehearsing regularly in various community venues and are ready to share their passion for music and singing with others who may be experiencing social isolation within their community.

With a programme packed with singalong classics from all eras, their sessions have been warmly received by audiences at the Falkirk care homes who they have partnered with in the project; another group of people whose lives have greatly impacted by the pandemic.

After a debut performance at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre, The Keynotes are now out on the road touring with their uplifting, fun-filled singalong sessions with performance planned for this Friday, July 8 at Carrondale Care Home and Dates’n’Mates’ Party in Park on July. 29.

The spokesperson added: “The ongoing support of our committed Keynote participants and dedicated Falkirk support staff have been vital to the success of this work. And they have been enthusiastic in their praise of it. And the sessions have been very well received by audiences too.