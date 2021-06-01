Falkirk in Level One: Good news for kids as Cadgers Brae and Falkirk Community Trust soft play reopen

Nicola Sturgeon today confirmed, while lockdown easing will be delayed for some parts of central Scotland including Stirling and Clackmannanshire, Falkirk will be allowed to move down into Level One from a minute past midnight on Saturday, June 5

This means, among other things, up to 100 people can now attend weddings and funerals and soft play areas can once again let youngsters loose in their ball pits

That was music to the ears of staff at the popular Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre, in Beancross Road, Polmont, which had to close down its soft play area last August.

Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre will be re-opening its soft play area next week

A Cadgers Brae spokesperson said: “We are planning to re-open the soft play area on June 7. It’s been a long time coming.”

Falkirk Community Trust has revealed its soft play areas are also opening next week.

A spokeswoman said: “With today’s welcome announcement from Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister, that Falkirk is moving to Level 1 from Saturday, June 5, Falkirk Community Trust is delighted to confirm that both the Great

Mariner Reef Soft Play at the Mariner Centre and Grangemouth Sports Complex’s Soft Play will reopen on Monday, June 7.

“Capacity will be reduced at both venues to comply with social distancing.

"The Café at the Mariner Centre will be open and operating with a new menu and all customers are requested to pay for purchases via contactless payment if possible. Hand sanitiser will be readily available and all

equipment and activity areas will be subject to enhanced cleaning. The ball pits and loose toys will not be available at this time in accordance with industry guidelines.

“To adhere to the Scottish Government’s Track and Trace programme, all visits to soft play facilities must be pre-booked with the respective venue. We will be providing detailed updates on our website and social media channels including Frequently Asked Questions over the next few days, which customers will be directed to.”