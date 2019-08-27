Falkirk ice cream shop reopens following electrical scare

A popular Glen Village ice cream parlour has reopened after an overheated socket caused a minor meltdown earlier today.

Fire crews raced to The Milk Barn just after 1.30pm after receiving a call about smoke coming out of a fuse box.

A Scottish Fire and Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 1.34pm about an electrical fault.

“It turned out it was an overheated socket that was the problem so we sent an appliance as a precaution while the owners of the establishment waited for Scottish Power to attend and stood down at 1.52pm.”

The Milk Barn has since reopened with a post on its Facebook page thanking customers for their patience and stating the fault has now been fixed.