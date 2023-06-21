Falkirk humanist celebrant takes the plunge ... out of a plane at 10,000 feet

Falkirk-based Fuze Foundation celebrant and trustee Morag Webster hates flying, but she will conquer her fear to skydive from 10,000 feet to raise vital funds for

Alzheimer Scotland.

Morag is taking on the challenge to mark World Humanist Day – an event which gives Humanists all around the world the opportunity to publicise the positive values of Humanism.

Morag Webster has been raising funds for Alzheimer Scotland in the run up to her skydive (Picture: Submitted)

The skydive, which takes place in Auchterarder on August 12, is being run and coordinated by Skyline Skydiving, who work with over 3000 charities nationwide, including Alzheimer Scotland.

Morag said: “I will be jumping from 10,000 feet, freefalling at 120 mph through the clouds before gently landing on the ground. I suspect there will be a fair bit of

screaming and swearing going on as well.

“I might be scared, but that will only last a short time, and I know how long for. Nothing like people who are living with the devastation of a dementia diagnosis. All the

money raised will go to Alzheimer Scotland – Action on Dementia and help support the vital work they do.

"Alzheimer Scotland is proud of the work they do to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.”

Alzheimer Scotland is just one of the Scottish charities The Fuze Foundation is supporting in 2023.

Established in 2012 the not for profit Humanist organisation, based in Falkirk, now has a team of over 50 professional celebrants conducting legal Humanist wedding,

funeral and naming ceremonies.

Over the years they have raised thousands of pounds for Scottish charities, raised awareness about funeral poverty and provided ceremonies for those in need at no cost. Couples who choose to be married by Fuze are supporting this ongoing work as a portion of their fee is donated to support these causes.

As well as raising funds for the charity through a skydive, Morag and her fellow Celebrants also recently undertook the Dementia Friend training offered by the charity

as well as taking part in their Forget me Not appeal across Scottish Morrison’s Stores.