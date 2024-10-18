Falkirk Howgate shopping centre hosts fashion show
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pop into the Howgate shopping centre on Saturday and enjoy a special event.
Retailers are joining the centre’s management team to host a fashion show to allow shoppers to see some of their new stock and perhaps even get some inspiration for Christmas gifts.
Those taking part include New Look, Quiz, Envy Gowns, Chisholm Hunter, River Island and Envi and their models will all be on the catwalk.
There will be two shows on October 19 at 11.30am and again at 1.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.