Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pop into the Howgate shopping centre on Saturday and enjoy a special event.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retailers are joining the centre’s management team to host a fashion show to allow shoppers to see some of their new stock and perhaps even get some inspiration for Christmas gifts.

Those taking part include New Look, Quiz, Envy Gowns, Chisholm Hunter, River Island and Envi and their models will all be on the catwalk.

There will be two shows on October 19 at 11.30am and again at 1.30pm.