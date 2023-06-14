News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk housing support group gives young people an insight into customer service

Housing and support organisation Link has teamed up with the charity FARE Scotland to give eight young people a valuable insight into customer service.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:14 BST

The participants are undertaking a customer service training skills course thanks to FARE Scotland, which aims to increase employment opportunities.

During a rexent visit to Link’s Watling House office in Falkirk, the young people met members of the customer service centre team and learned what a housing association is, what Link does, and why customer service plays such a important role.

The trainees were able to interact and ask questions with different members of staff, which had the benefit of not only increasing their knowledge, but also their

The visit allowed the young people to get first hand experience of delivering customer serviceThe visit allowed the young people to get first hand experience of delivering customer service
The visit allowed the young people to get first hand experience of delivering customer service
confidence and communication skills as well.

Sarah Smith, Link Group’s Director of Communities, said: “We are delighted to work with FARE Scotland to help young people learn the benefits of excellent customer

service, which I hope will give them some of the skills they need to succeed in the world of work.

"People are at the heart of what we do and so excellent customer service is vital to the success of our business. In many cases, our Customer Service Centre is our

customers’ first point of contact, so making a good impression and providing a helping hand is important in maintaining excellent relationships.

“I very much hope the young people who visited us saw the benefits of a career in customer service and housing and will be able to use the knowledge they have

gained in their studies.

"I would like to thank FARE Scotland for their contribution to this visit and I wish the young people the very best.”

