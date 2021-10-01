Falkirk housing plans withdrawn

A developer has withdrawn an application to create multiple flats and a house in the Falkirk area.

By James Trimble
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:21 pm

Casa Homes (Scotland) Ltd had lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council to construct eight two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom house at Underwood Court, in Maggie Wood’s Loan.

However, the plan was withdrawn on September 24.

Read More

Read More
Music project to help people with dementia in Falkirk
The plans for the flats and houses have been withdrawn

The location of the proposed site lies to the east on Maggie Woods Loan and south of Westburn Avenue and is within the grounds of an existing large two storey property – Underwood Court.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

FalkirkFalkirk Council