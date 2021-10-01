Falkirk housing plans withdrawn
A developer has withdrawn an application to create multiple flats and a house in the Falkirk area.
Casa Homes (Scotland) Ltd had lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council to construct eight two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom house at Underwood Court, in Maggie Wood’s Loan.
However, the plan was withdrawn on September 24.
The location of the proposed site lies to the east on Maggie Woods Loan and south of Westburn Avenue and is within the grounds of an existing large two storey property – Underwood Court.