Falkirk house prices outpace Scotland average
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Falkirk house price in the year to October was £171,768 – a 0.5 per cent increase on September.
It was higher the average across Scotland, where prices increased by 0.2 per cent.
The rise in Falkirk contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.3 per cent over the last year.
It means the area ranked 19th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Falkirk rising by £7,100 over the past year.
The highest annual growth in Scotland was in the Shetland Islands, where property prices increased on average by 28.2 per cent.
Across the UK, average house prices in October were in line with the month before, but have jumped 3.4 per cent over the past year.
