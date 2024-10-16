Falkirk house prices increased slightly in August
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.5 per cent over the last year.
The average Falkirk house price in August was £172,175. Land Registry figures show a 0.8 per cent increase on July.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.2 per cent, and Falkirk was lower than the 1.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Falkirk rose by £8,900 – putting the area 18th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in the Shetland Islands, where property prices increased on average by 23.9 per cent, to £222,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Na h-Eileanan Siar lost 6.8 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £144,000.
First-time buyers in Falkirk spent an average of £142,000 on their property – £6,900 more than a year ago, and £35,700 more than in August 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £205,300 on average in August – 44.5 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Falkirk in August – they increased 1.1 per cent, to £142,250 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 6.3 per cent.
Among other types of property:
Detached: up one per cent monthly; up 7.2 per cent annually; £324,099 average
Semi-detached: up 0.7 per cent monthly; up 6.2 per cent annually; £189,664 average
Flats: up 0.3 per cent monthly; up 3.2 per cent annually; £97,205 average
Buyers paid 13.9 per cent less than the average price in Scotland (£200,000) in August for a property in Falkirk. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £293,000.
The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £339,000 on average, and twice the price as in Falkirk. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times the price as homes in East Ayrshire (£131,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in August
Falkirk: £172,175
Scotland: £199,971
UK: £292,924
Annual growth to August
Falkirk: +5.5 per cent
Scotland: +5.4 per cent
UK: +2.8 per cent
Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland
The Shetland Islands: +23.9 per cent
Na h-Eileanan Siar: -6.8 per cent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.