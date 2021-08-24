Falkirk hosts first Charities Day since pandemic began

The popular event hosted by Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), in association with the Rotary Club of Falkirk saw 25 charities offered free of charge stalls to promote themselves in an effort to support organisations which have struggled amid the pandemic.

A spokeswoman said: “Thank you to everyone who braved the weather on Saturday to join us for Charities Day. The day was a huge success with lots of money raised for all the charities present.”

Our photographer Michael Gillen was among those to visit the event.

1. sffh-21-08-21-falkirk charities day-scot-003.JPG Organisations set up for stalls free to help promote themselves and to support them in their recovery from the impact of the pandemic. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. sffh-21-08-21-falkirk charities day-scot-004.JPG Friend of Scottish Settlers (FOSS Falkirk). Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. sffh-21-08-21-falkirk charities day-scot-005.JPG Central Scotland Regional Equality Council (CSREC). Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. sffh-21-08-21-falkirk charities day-scot-006.JPG Project Theatre Youth Theatre. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales