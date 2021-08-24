The first Charities Day has been held since before Covid hit.

Falkirk hosts first Charities Day since pandemic began

Volunteers from local organisations could be found on the High Street on Saturday as Falkirk hosted its first Charities Day since Covid-19 hit the UK.

By Fiona Dobie
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 4:30 pm

The popular event hosted by Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), in association with the Rotary Club of Falkirk saw 25 charities offered free of charge stalls to promote themselves in an effort to support organisations which have struggled amid the pandemic.

A spokeswoman said: “Thank you to everyone who braved the weather on Saturday to join us for Charities Day. The day was a huge success with lots of money raised for all the charities present.”

Our photographer Michael Gillen was among those to visit the event.

1. sffh-21-08-21-falkirk charities day-scot-003.JPG

Organisations set up for stalls free to help promote themselves and to support them in their recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. sffh-21-08-21-falkirk charities day-scot-004.JPG

Friend of Scottish Settlers (FOSS Falkirk).

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

3. sffh-21-08-21-falkirk charities day-scot-005.JPG

Central Scotland Regional Equality Council (CSREC).

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. sffh-21-08-21-falkirk charities day-scot-006.JPG

Project Theatre Youth Theatre.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6