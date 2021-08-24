Falkirk hosts first Charities Day since pandemic began

The popular event hosted by Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), in association with the Rotary Club of Falkirk saw 25 charities offered free of charge stalls to promote themselves in an effort to support organisations which have struggled amid the pandemic.
A spokeswoman said: “Thank you to everyone who braved the weather on Saturday to join us for Charities Day. The day was a huge success with lots of money raised for all the charities present.”
Our photographer Michael Gillen was among those to visit the event.
