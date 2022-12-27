Falkirk Homeless Project shared £5000 among 200 local families who need it most this Christmas

A FHP spokesperson said: “We aimed to bring some help and comfort to families suffering from the inflationary pressures driving food and energy prices higher. Working closely with members of social work, housing bodies, care organisations and churches, £5000 was distributed to 200 families in a space of 10 days – thanks largely to the co-operation of these partner organisations.

"Judging from the feedback received from beneficiaries, it will make a significant difference to many at Christmas time. On behalf of all those who assisted in the process we would also like to say a big thanks for helping us help others. Thank you all.”