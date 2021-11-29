Falkirk Homeless Project offers a Christmas lifeline to people in need

Falkirk Homeless Project normally provides starter packs to those who have newly acquired a tenancy or those who are disadvantaged by poverty, a disability or learning difficulty, providing help, advice and support where it is appropriate to do so, or link you with those who can.

While the charity is no longer able to uplift or distribute furniture items, it still continues to help people any way it can.

This festive season it is able to offer vouchers to families who may be struggling to put food on their table.

Falkirk Homeless Project is working to help people who are struggling with energy costs and bills still enjoy a Christmas dinner this year

A Falkirk Homeless Project spokesman said: “If you are struggling with high energy costs and rising prices and still have to cope with putting the essentials together for Christmas dinner, then we can help.

"Working through our partners and helpers – including social works teams, housing associations, care and religious organisations – we are looking to assist as much as possible.

"While we cannot organise food parcels for people we can provide shopping vouchers in lieu. Shopping gift cards of £25 per family will be accessible through sponsoring organisations amd applications are also available on our website.

"We appreciate the time is limited and will endeavour to meet the demand as swiftly as possible to help at this festive time.”

Visit the website for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.