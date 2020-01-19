Falkirk historian Ian Scott to launch Airth church bicentenary

Falkirk historian Ian Scott has been given the honour of launching the first of a series of a special events to mark the 200th anniversary of Airth Parish Church.

This will be the Guild meeting Monday, February 3 at 7pm, when Ian, who also writes a popular column in the Falkirk Herald, will give a talk on the history of Airth and Airth Church - open to anyone with an interest in the subject.

Meanwhile organisers of the bicentenary programme are keen to hear from anyone who can loan them photographs of weddings of yesteryear, Sunday School picnics and other memorabilia of Airth Church in times past.

Were you in the Sunday School, Girls’ Brigade, Guild or any organisation connected to the church?

If you can help you are asked to contact a member of the church.