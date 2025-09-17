Falkirk historian Ian Scott recognised with a Provost Award

Falkirk historian Ian Scott has been awarded a Provost Award for his exceptional contribution to the community.

Ian was presented with the accolade by Provost Robert Bissett at a special ceremony in Callendar House last Wednesday.

The local historian had been nominated for the award by the trustees of Bainsford War Memorial Association.

They had put him forward in recognition for his contribution to Falkirk going back many decades.

Although perhaps known to many from his weekly column in The Falkirk Herald, Ian’s support to Falkirk Historical Society and his “acute sense of belonging to, and participation in, Falkirk’s Trinity Church” also makes him “a real Falkirk treasure”.

Nominating Ian, the Bainsford War Memorial Association says its work has been “immeasurably improved by the regular, sage and authoritative contributions” that Ian has made to its work.

The trustees were grateful for “substantial contributions” from Ian throughout its work – the conception, funding and building of the Bainsford War Memorial – in terms of research, local knowledge and other input.

The association’s final act before winding up having fully accomplished its objectives is the publication of an authoritative book on the life and times of the fallen who are commemorated on the community’s memorial – written all but wholly by Ian.

The trustees said: “The book will serve a very important local purpose, as it will serve as an important piece of the social history of the village of Bainsford, recalling its 20th century life as much as the participation of its men and women in the two world wars and the period in between.

"Authoritatively researched, and benefiting enormously from Ian’s guiding hand, the resulting work will be read by adults and young people alike, and it will be tremendously informative, and also stimulate an immense sense of pride in everyone who lives in Bainsford and the broader district of Falkirk.

"Social history is a powerful means of bringing the past history of place and time into the present and without Ian’s help, the book would have been a near-impossible task for the association.

"Ours is but one of countless examples of Ian bringing the same skills as we have outlined to bear to the benefit of many other groups – such examples are too many to be able to count, far less narrate, but Ian’s work as Chair of Falkirk Community Trust also stands testament to his work on behalf of the community and in particular his ready willingness, matched by his redoubtable commitment, standard of literacy, and his research skills, to recall vividly the history of Falkirk and its district to the minds of the many thousands of citizens who call this place their home.

"Take away Ian’s sustained work over decades, which he always does without hope or expectation of reward, the history referred to might have been lost, and as all historians know, if you forget your history, you are destined to repeat its mistakes.”

Speaking about the award, Ian said: “I was surprised and delighted to be given this Provost's Award for my work on spreading the story of Falkirk district for nearly half a century. I have always been uncomfortable with public praise but this is different. To be recognised by the people of the town where I was born and have lived all my life is very humbling.

"We are lucky enough to live in a fantastic place with so much history and my pleasure has been to help the present and future generations realise just how lucky we are. I have worked with individuals and groups all over the district to help them where I can to bring their various projects to completion and in so doing have made so many life-long friends. I thank everyone of them for allowing me to share their dreams and special thanks to those who suggested this honour and who attended the ceremony and said such kind things about me.”