Falkirk historian gets 2023 off to an explosive start in Callendar House

Historian Geoff Bailey will be lighting the fuse on a dynamite discussion at the historic Falkirk location from 2pm on Wednesday, January 11.

The Tea and Talk session – Westquarter Explosives Works with Geoff Bailey – will look at the famous factory adjacent to the Union Canal at Redding. Interestingly, the Westquarter works did not actually make dynamite, but rather it manufactured detonators that allowed dynamite to be used safely.

However, as Geoff will reveal to those who attend, making the detonators was just as dangerous and extra precautions had to be taken. Geoff will give details and case studies of various accidents at the site during the talk, as well as outlining the eventful history of the factory.

Falkirk historian Geoff Bailey