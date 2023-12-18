Pupils at Falkirk High have been providing a little Christmas cheer within their school community.

In a bid to continue supporting those struggling with cost of living costs, the pupil senior leadership team organised a gift drive to ensure those in need would wake up to a present on Christmas morning.

The school already has a well-established supports catalogue which families within the community can use to request items such as food packages, cleaning bundles, school uniform, toiletries, study packs and household lines. Families can also request support with their finances.

Deputy headteacher Clare McLaughlin said over the last two years 123 requests have been met with the food packages coming through the support with Falkirk Foodbank.

Falkirk High School gift drive, left to right: Tabitha Kesson, Jessica Bell, Gemma Dick and Tamsin Gold. Pic: Michael Gillen

She added: “In order to provide further support to families over the festive season, all families who have used the supports catalogue were able to request a surprise Christmas gift for their family members. The pupil senior leadership team worked hard to identify appropriate gifts for each age range, including parents and spent time wrapping each gift.

"This initiative has been supported by the wider school community and we are grateful to have received donations of gifts from staff and families at FHS.