Falkirk HGV driver's golf days have chipped in over £40,000 for cancer charity

Carronshore man James Finnie, 59, who now lives in Castings Derive, Falkirk, has raised over £40,000 since he started supporting the charity and has raised an amazing £10,000 alone from this year’s golf day at Braehead Golf Club in Alloa.

"I just light the blue touch paper and everyone piles in,” said modest James, who does not have any personal experience of prostate cancer – he just saw Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling with a badge on his jacket three years ago and wondered what it was.

It turned out it was for Prostate Cancer UK and in the weeks and months that followed James made it his mission to coin in as much cash for the cause as he could.

Lorry driver James Finnie helped raise £10,000 for Prostate Cancer UK with a charity golf day (Picture: Submitted)

Prostate cancer affects one in eight men across the UK and one in three men in Scotland – an astounding and worrying statistic which was one of the main driving forces behind James starting to raise cash and awareness.

"The guys I work with and myself are all in the age range where there is a higher risk of us getting prostate cancer,” he said.

Starting off his golf day at Tulliallan Golf Course three years ago and raising around £400, James then switched to Braehead and raised over £7000 last year – a total

which the 2023 event easily surpassed.

James said: "It's the biggest Prostate Cancer golf day in the country and I was told I’m the number one fundraiser for Prostate Scotland. Our golf day is always popular

– we had 164 players taking part this year and there are already golfers saying they will take part again next year.”

Wife Caroline said: “His passion and commitment to this cause is immense – I’m so proud of him.”