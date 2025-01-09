Falkirk Herald's Bairns family feature in cartoonist's calendar for 2025
Each week, cartoonist Jim Barker brings Falkirk Herald readers an amusing look at aspects of the local news through his Bairns cartoon.
Over the years our readers have got to know the Bairns family.
Now, with the start of a new year, Jim has looked back over the last 12 months of the Bairns’ antics and created a calendar of some of his works from 2024.
Among the topics to feature are the opening of the Rosebank Distillery, the summer elections, the town’s first Enchanted Market, the new opportunities to climb the Kelpies and sightings of the Northern Lights across Falkirk district.
Anyone interested in downloading a copy of The Bairns calendar can do so here.
