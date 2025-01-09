Falkirk Herald's Bairns family feature in cartoonist's calendar for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Each week, cartoonist Jim Barker brings Falkirk Herald readers an amusing look at aspects of the local news through his Bairns cartoon.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years our readers have got to know the Bairns family.

Now, with the start of a new year, Jim has looked back over the last 12 months of the Bairns’ antics and created a calendar of some of his works from 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the topics to feature are the opening of the Rosebank Distillery, the summer elections, the town’s first Enchanted Market, the new opportunities to climb the Kelpies and sightings of the Northern Lights across Falkirk district.

Anyone interested in downloading a copy of The Bairns calendar can do so here.