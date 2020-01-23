Falkirk Herald’s latest baby of the week: Erynn Bonnar

Erynn Bonnar was born on June 6, 2019 in Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.35am, weighing 7lbs 2oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Lynne Bonnar is a medical receptionist, while dad Matthew Bonnar (40) is a gardener. The family live in Clackmannan.

THE PREGNANCY: The couple had been hoping for a baby for over 12 years and tragically Lynne had two ectopic pregnancies. Erynn is their rainbow baby born following IVF treatment.

THE BIRTH: Due on June 10, doctors decided that due to her being breech she would be delivered four days early by caesarean section.

THE NAME: Erynn was one of two names the couple were considering but when she was born dad decided it suited her best.

THE BABY: Mum says “she’s brilliant”.

THE GRANDPARENTS: The proud grandparents are Christine and Alex Rowley of Clackmannan and Theresa and Rab Bonnar of Sauchie.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank their parents and all the hospital staff.