Falkirk Herald newsletters - sign up for FREE to get email updates straight to your inbox

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 11th Apr 2024, 14:57 BST
As a reader of the Falkirk Herald, you know we’ve been providing news you can trust since 1845. But did you also know we send out daily newsletters, making it even easier to keep informed with what’s happening in our town.

They’ve got all the information you need about what’s happening in our towns and villages across the district.

They include our daily news updates, which round up the best stories, and also the latest breaking news as it happens.

Our newsletters are where you can find out what's happening across the Falkirk Council area. Pic: Michael GillenOur newsletters are where you can find out what's happening across the Falkirk Council area. Pic: Michael Gillen
Our newsletters are where you can find out what's happening across the Falkirk Council area. Pic: Michael Gillen

There’s also the option to sign up for one of our national newsletters across a range of topics including UK news, the cost-of-living crisis, property or food.

How to sign up for a Falkirk Herald newsletter

  1. Go to the Falkirk Herald newsletter page here
  2. Put your email address in the box at the top
  3. Tick the box next to the newsletter or newsletters you want to receive
  4. Scroll down and press the Sign Up button.
  5. That’s it!

