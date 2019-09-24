Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards: Nominations deadline looming

With the deadline for nominations for the 2019 Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards looming we highlight the last two categories you can enter.

Entries are still open for all 12 categories – but be quick as the deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday, September 27.

The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa on Thursday, November 7.

Among the prize categories for the evening are Entrepreneur of the Year and Apprentice of the Year.

The award for the entrepreneur is a prestigious one, which recognises an individual who has excelled in business leadership, has a wealth of experience in launching/managing sustainable businesses, creates employment opportunities for the region and contributes to the communities in which they operate.

The winner of this award will be a business visionary who has made a significant contribution to business in the Falkirk area.

Apprenticeship schemes have fast become a preferred route to employment for thousands of school leavers and we’re looking for our Apprentice of the Year.

The winner will be an apprentice who has excelled in their training and who goes above and beyond for the benefit of both their business and their future career.

If you think you, or someone you know, fits these descriptions, then why not make a nomination.

On the night, the final award for Overall Business of the Year will be selected from the winners of all the other categories.

This award will be presented to a business which has demonstrated a strong financial performance, whilst recognising the importance of investing in staff and contributing to the communities in which they operate.

The complete list of award categories for 2019 is:

*SME Business of the Year

*Large Business of the Year

*New Business of the Year

*Independent Business of the Year

*Business Growth Award

*Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

*Digital/Technology Development Award

*Employer of the Year

*Company CSR Initiative of the Year

*Entrepreneur of the Year

*Apprentice of the Year

*Overall Business of the Year.

For full details and to enter click here

More information can be obtained by emailing scotland.events@jpimedia.co.uk.

Ticket details for the event will be released nearer the time.