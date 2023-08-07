Falkirk is the only location in Scotland chosen to host Terceradix this year.

The luminarium is a dazzling maze of winding paths and soaring domes where natural forms, Islamic architecture, Archimedean solids and Gothic cathedrals meld into an inspiring mix of design and engineering.

Designed by renowned artist Alan Parkinson it will be at the park until Thursday, August 10.

Sophia McMahon, aged 11, enjoys the atmosphere inside the art installation featuring dazzling maze of winding paths and domes. Pic: Julie Howden

The name Terceradix signals that this luminarium commemorates the 30th anniversary of Architects of Air. “Tercera-” comes from the Spanish 'third' and “-dix” is the French 'ten'. It is pronounced ‘Tair-sair-a-diks’. Terceradix packs a lot of interest into a more compact space than earlier designs. The final design will allow a mixing of coloured light to create quite a variety of hues inside that have hitherto been unseen in a luminarium.

Organisers promise that “visitors will be transported into an immersive world of light offering a unique sensory experience unlike any other”.

They added: “The installation awakens all the senses, creating a sense of wonder and enchantment for all ages. Visitors are transported and immersed into an amazing world of light and subtle and saturated hues, for a unique sensory experience, and brings visual art in places where you wouldn’t expect it.

"It is a paradox that such a stimulating environment can simultaneously be so calming and comforting. Many people find a luminarium a place for rest or meditation.”