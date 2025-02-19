Falkirk health and social care services thank residents for help setting budget

People and organisations have been praised for their help in helping Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership set its budget for 2025/26.

Falkirk’s Chief Officer for health and social care services has thanked hundreds of local people, staff, and organisations for taking part in a public consultation which gave details about a set of proposals to raise income, reform services, and help close a £21 million budget gap over the next three years.

Over 200 people completed the online survey so far, and 650 have been engaged through a series of sessions held in libraries and with local community groups and providers throughout the Falkirk area.

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Gail Woodcock said: “We are grateful for the level of engagement we have received from the public, staff, and local organisations throughout this process.

“Despite being a detailed survey touching upon many areas of local health and social care services, people have taken the time to respond and consider how the proposed changes may affect them, their families, or people they care for.

“In addition, we have received a wide response from our workforce, who understand the complex landscape of local services and have demonstrated they are strong advocates for the people who receive their support.

“This valuable insight will help our Integration Joint Board make informed decisions at its meeting in March. This will allow a balanced budget to be set and changes to be put in motion to put services on a more financially stable footing, ensuring people in Falkirk can rely on this support well into the future.”

The consultation has gathered views on a range of options, which involve changes to the way services are delivered, proposed increases to social care charges, and some changes to the level of support available.

Alongside the set of 15 budget saving proposals, the partnership put forward a new set of eligibility criteria which outline when social care support will be provided and what support will be available.

The consultation process remains open until February 25 with an online survey available at the website.

Feedback gathered will be presented to the partnership’s board in March to allow its members to make informed decisions about proposed changes to services and finalise its 2025/26 budget.