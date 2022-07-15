Falkirk has had £44.4 million of Lottery cash splashed on vital causes since 1994

According to a study by Solitaired.com, since the Lottery began in 1994 Falkirk groups and charities have benefited from £44.4 million of grants up until the end of June this year.

Glasgow topped the list with £824.6 million of grants, with Edinburgh receiving £713.2 million, the Highlands gaining £273.7 million and Fife totalling £130.1 million.

In the Forth Valley area, Stirling has received £95.4 million since 1994, while Clackmannanshire gained £21.3 million.

So far, a total of £46 billion from the National Lottery has gone towards good causes across the UK, in areas such as education, environment, health, arts and sport.