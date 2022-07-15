Falkirk has had £44.4 million of Lottery cash splashed on vital causes since 1994

According to a study by Solitaired.com, since the Lottery began in 1994 Falkirk groups and charities have benefited from £44.4 million of grants up until the end of June this year.
Glasgow topped the list with £824.6 million of grants, with Edinburgh receiving £713.2 million, the Highlands gaining £273.7 million and Fife totalling £130.1 million.
In the Forth Valley area, Stirling has received £95.4 million since 1994, while Clackmannanshire gained £21.3 million.
So far, a total of £46 billion from the National Lottery has gone towards good causes across the UK, in areas such as education, environment, health, arts and sport.
Heritage is the sector in Scotland that benefited the most from National Lottery grants over the past 28 years, receiving a total of £90.3 million.