Falkirk has had £44.4 million of Lottery cash splashed on vital causes since 1994

The National Lottery has allocated £23.5 million to good causes in Scotland so far this year – and £3.8 billion over the last three decades – with Falkirk grabbing its share of that massive pot.

By James Trimble
Friday, 15th July 2022, 5:43 pm
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 5:48 pm

According to a study by Solitaired.com, since the Lottery began in 1994 Falkirk groups and charities have benefited from £44.4 million of grants up until the end of June this year.

Glasgow topped the list with £824.6 million of grants, with Edinburgh receiving £713.2 million, the Highlands gaining £273.7 million and Fife totalling £130.1 million.

In the Forth Valley area, Stirling has received £95.4 million since 1994, while Clackmannanshire gained £21.3 million.

So far, a total of £46 billion from the National Lottery has gone towards good causes across the UK, in areas such as education, environment, health, arts and sport.

Heritage is the sector in Scotland that benefited the most from National Lottery grants over the past 28 years, receiving a total of £90.3 million.

