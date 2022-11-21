News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Half Marathon: Runners take to the streets with route passing Callendar Park, the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies

Around 1800 runners took part in Falkirk Half Marathon on Sunday covering a route that took them past local landmarks.

By Jill Buchanan
6 hours ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 6:06pm

Organised by Tough Runner UK Ltd, the race began and finished at Falkirk Stadium with runners heading through Callendar Park before making their way to the Falkirk Wheel, then to the Kelpies and the finishing line at the stadium.

First past the post was Fred Davies of Shettleston Harriers in a time of 1:11:03, while Freya Ross of Falkirk Victoria Harriers was first female finisher and eighth overall in a time of 1:19:54.

1. Falkirk Half Marathon

And they're off.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Falkirk Half Marathon

Runners cross the start line at Falkirk Stadium

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Falkirk Half Marathon

And there's 13.2 miles to go ...

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Falkirk Half Marathon

Runners came from all over Scotland to take part

Photo: Michael Gillen

