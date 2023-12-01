Falkirk Half Marathon: Runners look likely to lose out as organising company folds

Runners who were due to take part in last month’s Falkirk Half Marathon look unlikely to get refunds on their entry fees after the organising company folded.

The start of last year's inaugural Falkirk Half Marathon. Pic: Michael Gillen

The event had been due to take place on November 19 with up to 1500 athletes of all abilities heading out on the course from the Falkirk Stadium, past Callendar House and heading to the Falkirk Wheel and back past the Helix Park and Kelpies.

But only four days beforehand, race organiser Adam Newton of Welsh-based Run Afan Forest sent an email to competitors saying the event was being postponed due to ill health.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Newton said he had tonsillitis and head of operations Lucy Driscoll had been rushed to hospital with appendicitis.

However, he did say: "But we look forward to hosting the event at a date early in 2024.”

But he has now announced the closure of Run Afan Forest, which was set up following the liquidation of sister company Tough Runner UK who organised the inaugural Falkirk Half Marathon in 2022.

It follows several other cancellations of its sporting events at short notice.

In a post on the company’s website announcing the closure, Mr Newton made several references to governing bodies in the sport, as well as the “current state of governance”.

He apologised for letting people down.

People who had signed up for the Falkirk event had paid up to £39 for entry to the race.

After the postponement, some said they were told that they couldn’t have refunds as their entry fee would carry over to the new event.

But since the company has folded Mr Newton has said that he was working the platform Let’s Do This through which most of Run Afan Forest’s races were booked by participants.

He told BBC Wales his company was working with the platform to offer affected customers a credit that can be used for any event listed on their website.

"This way, you can still make the most out of your booking and find an alternative event that suits your preferences," he said.