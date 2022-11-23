Craig Russell, 49, carried a giant 5ft Aldi Kevin the Carrot backpack around the 13.2 mile course. But his reason for hoping to catch the attention of others with the supermarket mascot was to raise awareness of three vital charities – Bone Cancer Research Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust and Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

All three proved a help and support for Craig and his family when his son Gavin was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in 2014, aged only 13. A rare type of cancer, it affects bones or the tissue around bones mainly in children and young people, but is also seen in adults. It's more common in males than females.

Sadly Gavin died in September last year in the Cornhill Macmillan Centre surrounded by family but his dad is determined to “do a little good in his name, raise awareness, and raise funds for organisations and charities that stood by us”.

Craig Russell and Kevin the Carrot run past Callendar House

Craig said: “It’s a rare disease with only two or three cases in Scotland a year, we were unlucky - what are the odds? Giant Kev was won by my niece a couple of years ago and as it matched the charity colours so I thought let’s take him out with me, raise awareness, get noticed and raise some funds. Bring a smile and cheers from folk.

"Now that we have lost Gav just doing a little good in his name and carrying his wishes forward to further research – which is grossly underfunded in this area – is my aim.”

Craig is from Perth but his mum’s family is originally from Slamannan and he has lots of family in this area so he was determined to compete in Sunday’s half marathon.

He added: “I’m no elite runner just a dad! I normally sneak in under the two hour mark for half marathons but carrying 10lb Kev adds 30min to the times. I did Falkirk in 2 hours 23 minutes. I’m planning on hitting a double header in London next year, taking on the London Landmarks Half and the big one, the London Marathon itself. As I said, bringing a smile, raising awareness and funds, is what it’s all about.”

Craig Russell who carries an Aldi Kevin the Carrot when he does events to raise money for cancer charities