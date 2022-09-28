Falkirk gym's fundraiser for The Brain Tumour Charity

There will be coffee, tea and a bake sale at the gym's fundraiser on Saturday.

GIRL PWR Studios in Manor Street is staging the fundraiser in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

The female-only gym is opening its doors to everyone on Saturday morning from 9am to 1pm to raise cash for the charity.

There will be a bake sale, tea, coffee and raffle prizes from local businesses.

Chloe Mackenzie, studio owner, said in a post online: “We welcome everyone along to this event with the goal to raise as much funds as possible for this amazing charity.”

The Brain Tumour Charity is the UK’s largest dedicated brain tumour charity, committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts.