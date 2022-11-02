The team from Girl PWR in the town’s Manor Street have been busy in recent months fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity and have to date raised £5333 for the cause.

Chloe Mackenzie, studio owner, began fundraising for the charity after her mum Lyndsay McCreery passed away on August 4.

She explained: “My mum passed away only 19 days after being diagnosed with two brain cancers which were the worst type of brain cancer.

Chloe Mackenzie (left) with fellow Kiltwalk fundraisers from her Girl PWR gym Laura, Rachel, Danielle, Jodi and Morgan. They were raising funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.

"My mum was only 48 and when she started to show symptoms it was too late to do anything about it.”

Chloe decided to fundraise for the charity, which is the UK’s largest dedicated brain tumour charity, committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts.

Earlier this year, Chloe and a group of friends, colleagues and clients from the gym took part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk for the cause.

They raised £3055 from sponsorship for their 21 mile walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This total was added to last month when a coffee morning and raffle held at the town centre gym raised another £2278.

Chloe would like to thank all those who have helped raise this fantastic amount for the charity, which is extremely close to her heart.