Falkirk 'gunpowder' artist had a real shot at winning national drawing award
Falkirk-born Frank To has just been shortlisted as a finalist – one of the few Scottish artists to make it – for the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists (RBSA) National Drawing Prize.
Frank said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted in this national royal drawing art prize. The piece that got shortlisted is a Bernese mountain dog running. I think this piece shows how I always try to push the limits of my drawing skills.
“I’m humbled to be one of the few Scottish artists to be shortlisted. For me, it’s a way to show both nationally and internationally how Scottish contemporary drawing is still well regarded.
"I want to contribute to this in any way possible as one of the most prolific leading draughtsmen in Scotland. “
The RBSA Drawing Prize is a celebration of work by artists whose work is rooted in drawing and showcases an enormous variety of drawing practices and artworks, both in 2D and 3D.
Entries, for what is only the second ever RBSA drawing prize, come from artists working in all styles and media, feature unconventional and highly contemporary works sitting next to more traditional pieces and were selected by a trio of renowned artists and educators.
Frank’s drawing, entitled “I Want to Break Free”, will be on display in the RBSA Drawing Prize Exhibition at RBSA Gallery, in Brook Street, Birmingham until June 28.
