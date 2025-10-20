Falkirk 'gunpowder artist' Frank's work features in two prestigious exhibitions
Award winning Frank To’s latest creations will now be put on display at the Royal Ulster Academy exhibition at the Ulster Museum in Belfast and the prestigious Bath Society of Artists annual open exhibition at the Victoria Art Gallery in Bath.
Frank’s unique gunpowder technique has earned him a growing following of art critics and high profile collectors – including Sir Patrick – aka Captain Jean-Luc Picard.
Frank said: “I believe that having some sort of consistency in one’s career is important. I have stayed consistent in my own art for several years which, I hope,
inspires others to do so to.
“To be selected in both the Royal Ulster Academy and Bath Society of Artists at the same time is definitely an honour especially as I am one of the very few Scottish
artists to be accepted.
"For me, it’s a way to show both nationally how Scottish contemporary drawing is still well regarded. Hopefully this inspires any young aspiring Scottish artists to follow the same path that I’m on.”
Frank’s ignited gunpowder “Cours, Petit Lapin, Cours 2” art work is on show in the Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition until January 4, 2026, while his other gunpowder piece “Pollen Warrior” will be exhibited at the Bath Society of Artists Annual Exhibition at the Victoria Gallery until January 10, 2026.