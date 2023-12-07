Falkirk 'guest stars' in new book on the life and times of Bonny Prince Charlie

The town of Falkirk features prominently in a new book which delves into the war torn years of Bonny Prince Charlie and the Jacobite uprising.

Entitled The Battles of Bonnie Prince Charlie: The Young Chevalier At War, the new book by Arran Johnston, curator of The Battle of Prestonpans Jacobite Museum, was published on November 28.

It follows the story of Prince Charles Edward Stuart and the last Jacobite uprising over the battlefields of Prestonpans, Falkirk and, of course, Culloden – the last

attempt by the Stuart line to fight for the throne.

The new book features chapters on the 1746 Battle of Falkirk (Picture: Submitted)

The Battle of Falkirk Muir, also known as the Battle of Falkirk, took place on January 17, 1746 – three months before the Battle of Culloden and, although it resulted in a

Jacobite victory, it ultimately had little impact on the Stuart’s campaign.

A spokesperson for the book publishers, Pen and Sword Books, said: “This is the story of the last Jacobite rising and the charismatic but controversial prince who led it,

presenting a human portrait of the Stuart prince through the words of those who served alongside him.

"The picture revealed is one of a humane and capable young man taking on a mission far greater than his experience had prepared him for, pushed to the limits of his abilities at a cost from which he never recovered.

"Following Charles Edward Stuart over the battlefields of Prestonpans, Falkirk and Culloden, it is the story of how the prince faced conflicts both on and off the