Falkirk groups urged to apply for new Comic Relief grants

Community groups and charities across Falkirk district are being invited to apply for a grant from the new #ShiftthePower Scotland Comic Relief programme.

The funding initiative has been launched to help grassroots organisations with an income of £250,000 or less make positive differences in their communities.

Grants from £1000 to £8000 are available through the programme which is being delivered by Corra Foundation.

Emma Stevenson, interim head of influence and senior investment partner at Comic Relief said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Corra Foundation to launch the #ShiftthePower Scotland Comic Relief programme.

“Comic Relief is committed to funding community led organisations and this is an exciting opportunity to ensure our funding goes to the communities where its most needed, driving forward social change across our four strategic pillars to achieve real impact.”

Carolyn Sawers, deputy chief executive at Corra Foundation added: “Communities are full of people committed to challenging inequality, and Corra Foundation is proud to be delivering this programme on behalf of Comic Relief, supporting the vision of grassroots organisations working tirelessly to shift the power.”

The closing date for grant applications is September 30.

For further information visit www.corra.scot/comic-relief/