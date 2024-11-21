Falkirk groups join Forth Valley counterparts to take a stand against gender-based violence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisations across Falkirk and Forth Valley are taking part in 16 Days of Activism – an international campaign against gender-based violence.

The local campaign is being organised by councils and health and social care partnerships for Falkirk, Stirling, and Clackmannanshire, and supported by organisations and community groups who will host events, deliver training, and raise awareness throughout the 16 days.

This year’s campaign focuses on community, youth voice and lived experience.

Starting on the International Day Against Violence Against Women on November 25 and ending on International Human Rights Day on December 10, the dates of the campaign link these issues together and emphasise that gender-based violence is a violation of human rights.

Forth Valley’s 16 Days campaign begins with a launch event at Alloa Town Hall, followed by a youth-led march and workshop in the town centre. The march sets off from the town hall at noon, with joining points at Alloa Tower, the Bowmar Centre, Alloa Academy, and Alloa Family Centre.

The first event in Falkirk is planned for Tuesday, November 26 with Equally Safe Falkirk hosting an open day at Go! Youth Trust’s 22 Bank Street base between 2pm and 4pm.

A partnership between Barnardo’s, Aberlour, and Falkirk Council, Equally Safe supports families affected by domestic abuse and is inviting everyone to learn more about the support they can offer.

Sarah Finnegan, Falkirk’s lead officer for gender-based violence, said: “Violence against women and girls can take many forms. We know that children and adults across Scotland are experiencing physical, sexual and psychological harm.

"Ending this gender-based violence won’t happen without the support and active involvement from everyone in the community, including men and boys, and we are encouraging and welcoming everyone to get involved in the events and conversations.”

Courtney Riley, Stirling’s lead for gender-based violence, added: “Throughout the 16 days campaign, we’re raising awareness of what gender-based violence is and of the range of support organisations that are available to people.

"We would encourage anyone struggling with the impact of gender-based violence to reach out for support.” The full programme of public events can be found at the website with some activities requiring advance registration to confirm a space.