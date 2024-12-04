Falkirk groups celebrated for positive impact they make to the community and the climate

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) has recognised four groups from Falkirk for their work to improve their communities for climate, nature and people.

The four groups taking part in the It’s Your Neighbourhood initiative, part of KSB’s Climate and Nature Friendly Communities Network, were recognised at the annual seminar and celebration event which took place virtually on Tuesday, December 3.

Community Green Initiative (CGI), Go Forth and Clyde, Larbert and Stenhousemuir Age Concern and Tidy Clean and Green were all celebrated.

Additionally, Community Green Initiative (CGI) also received a Certificate of Recognition.

Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean Glitter team were among those earning Keep Scotland Beautiful awards (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean Glitter Team were also highly commended in the 2024 Celebration and Cake public vote after more than 100 votes were counted.

Juliette Camburn, KSB senior community initiatives officer, said: “All the groups make a difference in their areas. Their impact is felt and appreciated by all and it’s crucial they are recognised.

“Congratulations to all our entrants and thank you to the amazing volunteers for all you do.”