Falkirk group to hold suicide prevention engagement session

NHS Forth Valley has organised engagement sessions which will take place across the area during June to help develop a new Suicide and Drug Death Prevention Plan.

The next local engagement session will take place at FDAMH headquarters in Victoria Road, Falkirk from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Monday, June 6.

An event spokesperson said: “Work is underway to develop a new Suicide and Drug Death Prevention Plan for Forth Valley. To support this, we are keen to hear from local people, community groups and services across the Forth Valley area.

"Most importantly, we also want to hear from those who have experienced suicidal thoughts as well as family and friends affected by suicide. Your views matter, so please register to attend one of the engagement events taking place in Forth Valley.